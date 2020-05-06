Home > Bangladesh

Coronavirus kills sixth policeman in Bangladesh

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 May 2020 02:21 PM BdST Updated: 06 May 2020 02:21 PM BdST

A member of Bangladesh Police has died after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, taking the body count from the disease in the law-enforcement agency to six. 

ASI Raghunath Roy, 48, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Rajarbagh Police Lines Hospital at 8:20 am on Wednesday, according to police headquarters.

He worked in the Police Order Management Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Raghunath was admitted to Rajarbagh hospital after his test results came out positive, said police headquarters. 

He was moved into intensive care on Apr 4 after his health deteriorated.

Raghunath, a native of Lakshmipur district, is survived by his wife and their two children.

His body has been sent to his village home and he will be buried there in the presence of other officers, police said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

790 virus cases set new grim milestone

Cartoonist Kishore, writer Mushtaq Ahmed held

6th policeman dies from virus

Stranded Bangladeshis to return from US

Observe Buddha Purnima at home

Virus cases surge in police

Pregnant women face corona concerns

Dhaka MP Habibur Rahman Mollah dies

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.