Coronavirus kills sixth policeman in Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 May 2020 02:21 PM BdST Updated: 06 May 2020 02:21 PM BdST
A member of Bangladesh Police has died after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, taking the body count from the disease in the law-enforcement agency to six.
ASI Raghunath Roy, 48, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Rajarbagh Police Lines Hospital at 8:20 am on Wednesday, according to police headquarters.
He worked in the Police Order Management Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
Raghunath was admitted to Rajarbagh hospital after his test results came out positive, said police headquarters.
He was moved into intensive care on Apr 4 after his health deteriorated.
Raghunath, a native of Lakshmipur district, is survived by his wife and their two children.
His body has been sent to his village home and he will be buried there in the presence of other officers, police said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh reports 790 new virus cases, a daily record; death toll hits 186
- RAB arrests cartoonist Kishore, writer Mushtaq Ahmed in digital security case
- Coronavirus kills sixth policeman in Bangladesh
- Special flight to repatriate Bangladeshis stranded in US amid pandemic
- Buddhists urged to observe Buddha Purnima at home
- Coronavirus cases shoot up among policemen as lockdown wears on
- Dhaka-5 MP Habibur Rahman Mollah dies at 78
- As lockdown bites, coronavirus ignites concerns among pregnant women in Dhaka
- People pack ferries, stream back to Dhaka ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr amid coronavirus crisis
- Brihannala brings transgenders to the frontline to deliver emergency service in coronavirus crisis
Most Read
- People pack ferries, stream back to Dhaka ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr amid coronavirus crisis
- Bangladesh's Beximco to begin producing experimental COVID-19 drug remdesivir
- Avigan may cause birth defects. Japan’s pushing it for coronavirus
- Bangladesh to extend banking hours again to 2:30pm as lockdown eases
- Restart of economy giving rise to coronavirus infections in Bangladesh: health minister
- Israel isolates coronavirus antibody in 'significant breakthrough': minister
- Dhaka-5 MP Habibur Rahman Mollah dies at 78
- Bangladesh reports 786 new virus cases in record jump, death toll hits 183
- 15 funerals a day: The pace of death stuns Brooklyn Muslims
- Trump urges China to reveal all about origin of coronavirus