Coronavirus kills sixth policeman in Bangladesh

ASI Raghunath Roy, 48, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Rajarbagh Police Lines Hospital at 8:20 am on Wednesday, according to police headquarters.

He worked in the Police Order Management Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Raghunath was admitted to Rajarbagh hospital after his test results came out positive, said police headquarters.

He was moved into intensive care on Apr 4 after his health deteriorated.

Raghunath, a native of Lakshmipur district, is survived by his wife and their two children.

His body has been sent to his village home and he will be buried there in the presence of other officers, police said.