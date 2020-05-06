Call to ‘release’ Didarul as family allege RAB picked him up from home

At a press conference in the Rashtrochinta office in Dhaka on Wednesday, they demanded that Didarul be “released”.

The fellow activists of Didarul, who is also a member of the Disaster Response Monitoring Committee, called an online rally for 10pm and urged writers, intellectuals, journalists, and citizens from all other walks of life to join it.

Supreme Court lawyer Hasnat Quaiyum, a member of Rashtrochinta, also called for a human-chain protest outside the National Press Club at 11am on Thursday if Didarul did not return by the time.

Writer Rakhal Raha said some people came to Didarul’s home at North Badda in the capital on a black microbus just before Iftar on Tuesday.

They also took away his mobile phone, laptop, PC and some other stuff, but Didarul has been unreachable on his phone, he said.

The people posing as RAB personnel said they would release Didarul after speaking to him, according to his wife Dilshan Ara. Their son Dipto Islam was also present.

“Why a citizen, who has never been involved in criminal activities, should be taken away without being allowed to have Iftar?” Dilshan asked and demanded release of her husband.

She said the family contacted RAB-1 and RAB-3 but they denied having any knowledge of Didarul’s whereabouts.