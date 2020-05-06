Buddhists urged to observe Buddha Purnima at home
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 May 2020 01:41 PM BdST Updated: 06 May 2020 01:41 PM BdST
The government has urged the Buddhist community to avoid gatherings and observe the Buddha Purnima, their biggest religious festival, at home to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Gautam Buddha, the founder of the religion, is said to have appeared on earth on this day about 2,553 years ago.
His birth, attainment of his perfect knowledge and death, is believed by Buddhists to have occurred on the full moon of Baishakh, the first month in Bangla calendar.
The philosophy of Buddhism lies in the freedom from sorrows through the realisation of truth. According to Buddha, mankind depends on its own deeds and work is the force that propels the world. One will get the result according to their deeds. The mantra of this philosophy is – may all creation in this world attain happiness.
President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages greeting the Buddhist community both at home and abroad.
People from all religious communities in Bangladesh have been practising their religious rituals from time immemorial, the president said in his message. Bangladesh is an example of communal harmony, he said.
“The teachings of Buddha may play a vital role in preventing the conflict between races and religious communities, to stop the decrease in moral values in today's world which is devoid of any tolerance, I believe.”
“This year the Buddha Purnima will be observed in a different manner due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. I urge all Buddhists to observe the festival with their dear ones at home,” said the president.
Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony where people from each community celebrate their festivals with much fanfare, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said in her message. The leaders from the Buddhist community have played a vital role to uphold the communal harmony in the country, she said.
“The entire world is in trouble due to the pandemic and I urge everyone to avoid mass gatherings while observing the Buddha Purnima this year,” Hasina said.
Nurturing the teachings of Buddha, the people will play an important role in making Bangladesh a peaceful country, she hoped.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Dhaka-5 MP Habibur Rahman Mollah dies at 78
- As lockdown bites, coronavirus ignites concerns among pregnant women in Dhaka
- People pack ferries, stream back to Dhaka ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr amid coronavirus crisis
- Brihannala brings transgenders to the frontline to deliver emergency service in coronavirus crisis
- Restart of economy giving rise to coronavirus infections in Bangladesh: health minister
- Bangladesh extends ban on passenger flights to May 16
- Mosques feel the squeeze as donations dry up during locked-down Ramadan
- Bangladesh reports 786 new virus cases in record jump, death toll hits 183
- Police arrest 17 JMB militants in Dhaka
- Medical board to oversee historian Muntassir Mamoon's treatment for COVID-19
Most Read
- Bangladesh reports 786 new virus cases in record jump, death toll hits 183
- People pack ferries, stream back to Dhaka ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr amid coronavirus crisis
- Avigan may cause birth defects. Japan’s pushing it for coronavirus
- Bangladesh's Beximco to begin producing experimental COVID-19 drug remdesivir
- Bangladesh to extend banking hours again to 2:30pm as lockdown eases
- Police arrest 17 JMB militants in Dhaka
- Restart of economy giving rise to coronavirus infections in Bangladesh: health minister
- Israel isolates coronavirus antibody in 'significant breakthrough': minister
- Medical board to oversee historian Muntassir Mamoon's treatment for COVID-19
- 15 funerals a day: The pace of death stuns Brooklyn Muslims