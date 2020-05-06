Buddhists urged to observe Buddha Purnima at home

Gautam Buddha, the founder of the religion, is said to have appeared on earth on this day about 2,553 years ago.

His birth, attainment of his perfect knowledge and death, is believed by Buddhists to have occurred on the full moon of Baishakh, the first month in Bangla calendar.

The philosophy of Buddhism lies in the freedom from sorrows through the realisation of truth. According to Buddha, mankind depends on its own deeds and work is the force that propels the world. One will get the result according to their deeds. The mantra of this philosophy is – may all creation in this world attain happiness.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages greeting the Buddhist community both at home and abroad.

People from all religious communities in Bangladesh have been practising their religious rituals from time immemorial, the president said in his message. Bangladesh is an example of communal harmony, he said.

“The teachings of Buddha may play a vital role in preventing the conflict between races and religious communities, to stop the decrease in moral values in today's world which is devoid of any tolerance, I believe.”

“This year the Buddha Purnima will be observed in a different manner due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. I urge all Buddhists to observe the festival with their dear ones at home,” said the president.

Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony where people from each community celebrate their festivals with much fanfare, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said in her message. The leaders from the Buddhist community have played a vital role to uphold the communal harmony in the country, she said.

“The entire world is in trouble due to the pandemic and I urge everyone to avoid mass gatherings while observing the Buddha Purnima this year,” Hasina said.

Nurturing the teachings of Buddha, the people will play an important role in making Bangladesh a peaceful country, she hoped.