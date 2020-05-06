Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh lifts curbs on mosque prayers as lockdown eases

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 May 2020 03:50 PM BdST Updated: 06 May 2020 03:50 PM BdST

Bangladesh will allow Muslims to attend prayer congregations in mosques from May 7 as the government continues to ease the lockdown restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

But mosques and devotees must comply with safety protocols in order to hold congregations, the religious affairs ministry said on Wednesday.

Mosques are not allowed to use common carpets for prayers. Devotees will have to carry individual prayer mats from home.

Places of worship must be cleaned with disinfectants before every prayer session – five times a day.

Mosque leaders are not allowed to organise Iftar gatherings or Sehri on the mosque premises.

More to follow 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Govt lifts curbs on mosque prayers

790 virus cases set new grim milestone

Cartoonist Kishore, writer Mushtaq Ahmed held

6th policeman dies from virus

Stranded Bangladeshis to return from US

Observe Buddha Purnima at home

Virus cases surge in police

Pregnant women face corona concerns

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.