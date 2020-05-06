Bangladesh lifts curbs on mosque prayers as lockdown eases

But mosques and devotees must comply with safety protocols in order to hold congregations, the religious affairs ministry said on Wednesday.

Mosques are not allowed to use common carpets for prayers. Devotees will have to carry individual prayer mats from home.

Places of worship must be cleaned with disinfectants before every prayer session – five times a day.

Mosque leaders are not allowed to organise Iftar gatherings or Sehri on the mosque premises.

More to follow