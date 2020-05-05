Police arrest 17 JMB militants in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 May 2020 02:39 PM BdST Updated: 05 May 2020 02:39 PM BdST
Police have arrested 17 members of the banned Islamist outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh or JMB in Dhaka.
The arrests were made by an anti-terrorism police unit in Kakarail around 7 pm on Monday, according to Tohidul Islam, assistant deputy commissioner of Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime.
Police confiscated 19 mobile phones, about Tk 234,000 in cash and $922 from the arrestees. They later confessed to being operatives of the outlawed outfit.
A case has been started against them under the anti-terrorism law with the Ramna Police Station.
