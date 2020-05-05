Police arrest 17 JMB militants in Dhaka

The arrests were made by an anti-terrorism police unit in Kakarail around 7 pm on Monday, according to Tohidul Islam, assistant deputy commissioner of Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime.

Police confiscated 19 mobile phones, about Tk 234,000 in cash and $922 from the arrestees. They later confessed to being operatives of the outlawed outfit.

A case has been started against them under the anti-terrorism law with the Ramna Police Station.