Police arrest 17 JMB militants in Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 May 2020 02:39 PM BdST Updated: 05 May 2020 02:39 PM BdST

Police have arrested 17 members of the banned Islamist outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh or JMB in Dhaka.

The arrests were made by an anti-terrorism police unit in Kakarail around 7 pm on Monday, according to Tohidul Islam, assistant deputy commissioner of Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime.

Police confiscated 19 mobile phones, about Tk 234,000 in cash and $922 from the arrestees. They later confessed to being operatives of the outlawed outfit.

A case has been started against them under the anti-terrorism law with the Ramna Police Station.

