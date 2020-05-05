Medical board to oversee historian Muntassir Mamoon's treatment for COVID-19
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 May 2020 02:15 PM BdST Updated: 05 May 2020 02:15 PM BdST
A six-member medical board has been constituted to oversee the treatment of Dhaka University history professor Muntassir Mamoon at Dhaka's Mugda Medical College Hospital after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Prof Monilal Aich, who is leading the hospital's efforts to treat COVID-19 patients, disclosed the development on Tuesday.
"We have formed a medical board for his treatment in line with the prime minister's orders. We will closely examine his condition and decide on a course of treatment," he said.
Mamoon's condition, however, remains 'unchanged' as he continues to undergo oxygen therapy in ICU, according to doctors.
The 69-year-old was admitted to the hospital on May 3 with symptoms of the coronavirus. He subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 the following day.
He is suffering from a combination of heart ailments and respiratory distress, according to Monilal.
Mamoon went to Kurmitola General Hospital on Apr 18 to admit his mother Jahanara Khatun, who had tested positive for COVID-19. It is believed that he may have been exposed to the contagion in the process.
Mamoon has penned numerous books on history. He is also involved with Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, which was formed to push for punishment for the crimes against humanity committed during the 1971 Liberation War.
