Bangladesh reports 786 new virus cases in record jump, death toll hits 183

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 May 2020 02:53 PM BdST Updated: 05 May 2020 02:53 PM BdST

Bangladesh has detected 786 COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour count to Tuesday morning in the biggest jump, taking the tally of infections to 10,929.

Another man died from the virus in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, bringing the body count to 183, said DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana.

The recovery count also rose to 1,403 in the same period after 193 patients were discharged from hospitals, according to government data.

A total of 5,711 samples were tested in 33 authorised laboratories around the country during that time.

Globally, over 3.58 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 251,595 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. 

