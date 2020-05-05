Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh extends ban on passenger flights to May 16

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 May 2020 07:09 PM BdST Updated: 05 May 2020 07:09 PM BdST

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh has extended a ban on almost all domestic and international flights to May 16 amid the nationwide shutdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

CAAB Chairman Md Mofidur Rahman issued an order extending the ban on Tuesday.

“The ban will remain unchanged for Bahrain, Bhutan, Hong Kong, India, Kuwait, Malaysia, the Maldives, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, and United Kingdom, CAAB spokesman Mohammad Sohel Kamruzzaman told bdnews24.com.

“Cargo, aid-delivery, air ambulance and chartered flights will operate normally,” he added.

Now, some flights to and from China are still operating, officials said.

