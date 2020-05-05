After lukewarm response, special parcel trains for farm products halted
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 May 2020 04:58 AM BdST Updated: 05 May 2020 04:58 AM BdST
The Bangladesh Railway has suspended parcel train services on two of three routes it opened to transport farm products and perishable goods during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.
Officials said they decided to stop the services on the Dhaka-Chittagong and Dhaka-Khulna route after lukewarm response from the traders and farmers.
The Dhaka-Mymensingh-Dewanganj route has been altered to The Dhaka Mymensingh-Bhairab as well.
