Home > Bangladesh

After lukewarm response, special parcel trains for farm products halted

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 May 2020 04:58 AM BdST Updated: 05 May 2020 04:58 AM BdST

The Bangladesh Railway has suspended parcel train services on two of three routes it opened to transport farm products and perishable goods during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Officials said they decided to stop the services on the Dhaka-Chittagong and Dhaka-Khulna route after lukewarm response from the traders and farmers.

The Dhaka-Mymensingh-Dewanganj route has been altered to The Dhaka Mymensingh-Bhairab as well.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Momen for global strategy on migrants

Protest for aid in Rangpur

Motijheel, the commercial hub of Dhaka, is empty with all offices shut. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman

Public servants to stay put during Eid

Muntassir Mamoon in ICU

Private hospitals scrap festival allowances for employees

With transport services suspended across the country, long-route buses are parked at Syedabad Bus Terminal. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman

Public transports shut during Eid

Virus lockdown extended to May 16

Virus cases top 10,000

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.