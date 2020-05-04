Public servants ordered to stay put in their places of work on Eid holidays 

But private employees can leave the areas where they are deployed even though the public transportation will stay shut.

The public administration ministry on Monday issued the order in the announcement extending from May 7 to May 16 the lockdown in the form of “general holidays” which are already in place to slow the outbreak.

“No public servant will be allowed to leave their place of work during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays,” Public Administration Secretary Shaikh Yusuf Harun told bdnews24.com, clarifying that the order does not apply for employees of private organisations.

But in another order, the government said inter-district transport services will remain shut during the Eid to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Tens of millions of people return home to celebrate the festival with their families, friends and relatives every year.

But such exodus this year will increase the risk of an aggressive outbreak. And so the district administrations and law enforcement have been ordered to bar anyone travelling from one district to another during the Eid holidays.

Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to fall on May 25, subject to the sighting of the moon.

In the order on lockdown, the government said emergency service providers like utilities, fire service, port, cleaning, telephone and internet, and post can operate normally.