Policeman jumps to death from rooftop

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 May 2020 12:37 PM BdST Updated: 04 May 2020 12:40 PM BdST

A police constable has jumped to his death from the rooftop of a five-storey building in Khilgaon.

Tofazzal Hossain, 39, who was assigned to the special branch of police, jumped off the rooftop of the building in Tilpara at around 8.45 am on Monday, said Moshiur Rahman, chief of Khilgaon Police Station.

Tofazzal, a native of Brahmanbaria, lived on the fifth floor of the building in Dhaka with his wife and two daughters.

The constable went through a coronavirus test on Apr 28 and the result came negative, the OC said citing Tofazzal’s wife. He was still dejected and stressed.

Police are investigating the incident to find the motive of the suicide, the OC said.

