Historian Muntassir Mamoon in intensive care for COVID-19

Mamoon’s report came back positive in the latest test for COVID-19, Prof Monilal Aich, an ENT specialist at the hospital, told bdnews24.com on Monday.

He is in stable condition under oxygen therapy, but still not out of danger, according to doctors.

“He was moved to the ICU following his admission on Sunday night. He is stable but suffering from heart ailments and respiratory distress,” Prof Monilal Aich said.

Mamoon, 69, went to Kurmitola General Hospital on Apr 18 to admit his mother Jahanara Khatun, who had tested positive for COVID-19, according to poet Tarik Sujat, a family friend.

He may have contracted the virus from his mother and has showed all the known symptoms of the COVID-19 illness.

Jahanara is slowly recovering, according to the assistant director of Kurmitola General Hospital.

Mamoon has penned numerous books on history. He is also involved with Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, which was formed to push for punishment for the crimes against humanity committed during the 1971 Liberation War.

The tally of COVID-19 infections in Bangladesh surged past 10,000 after another 688 people tested positive until Monday morning. The death toll rose by five to 182 in the same period.