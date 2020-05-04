Govt offices to partially reopen amid shutdown, says PM Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 May 2020 01:43 PM BdST Updated: 04 May 2020 01:43 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced that government offices will gradually reopen on a limited scale amid the extended shutdown over the coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh.
As the number of coronavirus cases and deaths continues to swell, the government is planning to extend the lockdown, which it has termed a 'holiday', by another 10 days to May 15 while easing some restrictions on public life.
"We are reopening government offices on a limited scale in order to help people in distress. With the Eid looming, people need to be able to go and buy the things they need beforehand," the prime minister said on Monday.
More to follow
