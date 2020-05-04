Home > Bangladesh

Govt offices to partially reopen amid shutdown, says PM Hasina

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 May 2020 01:43 PM BdST Updated: 04 May 2020 01:43 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced that government offices will gradually reopen on a limited scale amid the extended shutdown over the coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh.

As the number of coronavirus cases and deaths continues to swell, the government is planning to extend the lockdown, which it has termed a 'holiday', by another 10 days to May 15 while easing some restrictions on public life.

"We are reopening government offices on a limited scale in order to help people in distress. With the Eid looming, people need to be able to go and buy the things they need beforehand," the prime minister said on Monday.

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

BSMMU doctors told not to talk to media

Road crashes kill 211 in a month of lockdown

Bangladeshis to return from UK

Record spike in COVID-19 cases

385 prisoners set for early release

Fire erupts at ‘Dakhin Hawa’

Rohingya refugees who were rescued by Bangladesh Coast Guard, sit on the shore in Teknaf, subdistrict of Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh April 15, 2020. Picture taken April 15, 2020. Abdul Aziz/Handout via REUTERS

Stranded Rohingyas land on Bangladesh coast

Missing photojournalist found in Benapole

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.