Home > Bangladesh

‘Give us rice or let us work’: Protests in Rangpur as lockdown hits jobs hard

  Rangpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 May 2020 10:53 PM BdST Updated: 04 May 2020 11:37 PM BdST

A group of low-income people left jobless by the coronavirus lockdown have demonstrated in Ranpur demanding government aid.

They blocked the street outside the city corporation offices for several hours from Monday morning to afternoon.

“Whom will I knock for aid? No one has given me rice yet. We will not leave if we don’t get rice from the mayor,” Julmat Mia, the 50-year old rickshaw-puller, said.

Sanarul Islam, 35, another rickshaw-puller, said he had nothing to feed his family.

“I pull a rickshaw van. But the police do not let us work. We’ve heard that the government will send food to the poor in their home. But I have not received a single kilo of rice from anyone,” he said.

“The mayor must give us rice or allow us to work,” Sanarul told bdnews24.com.

Mayor Mostafizar Rahman Rahman Mostafa came to the site and spoke to the protesters. They left the street after he promised to provide them with aid.

Rangpur Deputy Commissioner Hasan Habib said the authorities will distribute aid after verification once a list is ready.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Muntassir Mamoon in ICU

Private hospitals scrap festival allowances for employees

With transport services suspended across the country, long-route buses are parked at Syedabad Bus Terminal. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman

Public transports shut during Eid

Virus lockdown extended to May 16

Virus cases top 10,000

Govt offices to partially reopen: PM

Disinfectant is sprayed to clean Baitul Mukarram premises before the Jumma prayers on Friday.

Minimum fitra fixed at Tk 70

Policeman commits suicide

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.