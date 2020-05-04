‘Give us rice or let us work’: Protests in Rangpur as lockdown hits jobs hard

They blocked the street outside the city corporation offices for several hours from Monday morning to afternoon.

“Whom will I knock for aid? No one has given me rice yet. We will not leave if we don’t get rice from the mayor,” Julmat Mia, the 50-year old rickshaw-puller, said.

Sanarul Islam, 35, another rickshaw-puller, said he had nothing to feed his family.

“I pull a rickshaw van. But the police do not let us work. We’ve heard that the government will send food to the poor in their home. But I have not received a single kilo of rice from anyone,” he said.

“The mayor must give us rice or allow us to work,” Sanarul told bdnews24.com.

Mayor Mostafizar Rahman Rahman Mostafa came to the site and spoke to the protesters. They left the street after he promised to provide them with aid.

Rangpur Deputy Commissioner Hasan Habib said the authorities will distribute aid after verification once a list is ready.