Bangladesh to shut inter-district transports during Eid

The Cabinet Division announced the movement restrictions on Monday.



"No-one will be allowed to leave their workplaces during the Eid holidays. Inter-district transport services will remain shut during this period," it said.



The Cabinet Division directed the district authorities and law-enforcement agencies to strictly uphold the curbs.



It comes after the government extended the nationwide shutdown of offices and workplaces to May 16 amid a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.



The coronavirus has infected more than 10,000 people and killed 182 others in Bangladesh as of Monday.