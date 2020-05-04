Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh to shut inter-district transports during Eid

Published: 04 May 2020

Bangladesh has ordered a shutdown of inter-district transport services during the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday as it grapples with a worsening outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The Cabinet Division announced the movement restrictions on Monday.

"No-one will be allowed to leave their workplaces during the Eid holidays. Inter-district transport services will remain shut during this period," it said.

The Cabinet Division directed the district authorities and law-enforcement agencies to strictly uphold the curbs.

It comes after the government extended the nationwide shutdown of offices and workplaces to May 16 amid a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.

The coronavirus has infected more than 10,000 people and killed 182 others in Bangladesh as of Monday.

