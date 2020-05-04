Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh records the death of another doctor from coronavirus

Published: 04 May 2020 11:27 AM BdST Updated: 04 May 2020 11:27 AM BdST

Bangladesh has recorded the death of the chief hematologist of Anwer Khan Modern Medical College, bringing the body count to two.

Prof Col Dr Md Moniruzzaman breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) at 6:30pm on Wednesday, said Joint Secretary Dr Rahat Anwar Chowdhury of Foundation for Doctors Safety Rights and Responsibilities (FDSR).

Prof Moniruzzaman, a hematologist and laboratory medicine specialist, had suffered from fever and cold for two days, said Dr Rahat.

“He died at the CMH hospital and later his samples came back COVID-19 positive. Seven other members of his family have been confirmed to have the infection.”

Dr Moniruzzaman had been serving in a private hospital after retiring from the army.

Moniruzzaman returned to his Mirpur DOHS home after work on Sunday afternoon, said Dr Kawsar Ahmed, a relative of Moniruzzaman. After he fell ill, he was rushed to the CMH where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

"His body is currently stored at the CMH. He will be buried at the Banani graveyard in the afternoon. His daughter has also been admitted to the CMH.”

As of Sunday, the health directorate had confirmed 177 deaths with 9455 infections.

