Bangladesh leaves minimum fitra unchanged at Tk 70

The fitra has been fixed considering the market prices of food items.

The National Committee on Fitra fixed the donation rate at a meeting on Monday, said Baitul Mukarram Imam Mohammad Mizanur Rahman.

The minimum fitra has been fixed at Tk 70 and the maximum at Tk 2,200 per person.

Last year, the minimum amount was the same but the maximum amount was fixed at Tk 1,980.

The amount of the money, or the equivalent foodstuff, is distributed among the poor during Sadkatul Fitr or Fitra before the Eid-ul-Fitr congregation.