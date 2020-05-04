Bangladesh extends virus shutdown to May 16 as cases surge
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 May 2020 03:31 PM BdST Updated: 04 May 2020 03:31 PM BdST
Bangladesh has extended a nationwide shutdown of offices and workplaces to May 16 as a novel coronavirus outbreak runs rampant across the country.
The public administration ministry announced the move on Monday.
Bangladesh reported its first cases of the coronavirus on Mar 8. Since then, the virus has sickened more than 10,000 and killed 182 others.
More to follow
