Bangladesh extends public transport shutdown to May 16 amid coronavirus lockdown

The Road Transport and Highways Division announced the extension in a media release on Monday.

However, the shutdown order will not apply to emergency transport services such as transportation for all goods including food products, supplies for factories, government projects, fuels, baby foods, aid materials, agricultural goods, fertilisers and insecticides.

Goods related to livestock and fisheries, milk and dairy products, daily necessities, medicine and pharmaceutical industries, medical services are also exempt from the restrictions. But all transport carrying such goods must not ferry passengers, the authorities warned.

The order does not apply to vehicles carrying media workers.

Bangladesh has already extended the nationwide lockdown to May 16 and ordered suspension of inter-district transportation during the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday as it grapples with a worsening outbreak of the COVID-19 disease.

The coronavirus has infected more than 10,000 people and killed 182 others in Bangladesh until Monday morning, according to official estimates.