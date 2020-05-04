Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh extends public transport shutdown to May 16 amid coronavirus lockdown

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 May 2020 08:31 PM BdST Updated: 04 May 2020 08:31 PM BdST

The government has stretched the shutdown of public transport until May 16 in keeping with the nationwide shutdown as coronavirus cases continues to rise.

The Road Transport and Highways Division announced the extension in a media release on Monday.

However, the shutdown order will not apply to emergency transport services such as transportation for all goods including food products, supplies for factories, government projects, fuels, baby foods, aid materials, agricultural goods, fertilisers and insecticides.

Goods related to livestock and fisheries, milk and dairy products, daily necessities, medicine and pharmaceutical industries, medical services are also exempt from the restrictions. But all transport carrying such goods must not ferry passengers, the authorities warned.

The order does not apply to vehicles carrying media workers.

Bangladesh has already extended the nationwide lockdown to May 16 and ordered suspension of inter-district transportation during the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday as it grapples with a worsening outbreak of the COVID-19 disease.

The coronavirus has infected more than 10,000 people and killed 182 others in Bangladesh until Monday morning, according to official estimates.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Virus lockdown extended to May 16

Virus cases top 10,000

Govt offices to partially reopen: PM

Disinfectant is sprayed to clean Baitul Mukarram premises before the Jumma prayers on Friday.

Minimum fitra fixed at Tk 70

Policeman commits suicide

2nd doctor dies from virus

BSMMU doctors told not to talk to media

Road crashes kill 211 in a month of lockdown

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.