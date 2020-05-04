Bangladesh calls for global COVID-19 strategy for migrant workers at online NAM Summit

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen made the call while attending an online summit of the Non-Aligned Movement or NAM organised by Azerbaijan on Monday.

“A meaningful global strategy for migrant workers is needed to address the challenges of COVID19,” Momen said.

A platform of 120 developing countries, the Non-Aligned Movement is considered the biggest forum after the United Nations for political cooperation and suggestion.

Presided over by Ilham Aliyev, the president of Azerbaijan and chair of the Movement, the summit was attended by 40 countries, according to the statement issued by the foreign ministry.

This year’s summit aimed at formulating the NAM's response to the mounting crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry said.

Momen thanked the Azerbaijan president for taking such an initiative to convene a virtual NAM Summit level meeting on the escalating global emergency.

He described the pandemic's adverse effect on two major sectors of Bangladesh's economy- readymade garments and remittance - and urged the NAM member countries to work out innovative solutions and approaches to tackle the crisis.

He emphasised that the NAM's response must be embedded in multilateralism and international solidarity through forging a robust global partnership with the G7, G20, OECD, and the UN.

Momen highlighted how Bangladesh has been coping with the pandemic under the supervision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who issued a 31-point directive seeking to mitigate its impact on our population.

He underlined the importance of devising a clear strategy for the economic recovery of the developing countries.

It can be drawn through the provision of short-medium-long term support from the bilateral and multilateral development partners, protection of jobs of the migrant population and ensuring the flow of vital medical supplies and essential goods, services and food supply chains.