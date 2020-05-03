Police thwart over 500 RMG workers from sneaking out of Gaibandha on 24 buses amid lockdown
Gaibandha Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 May 2020 02:27 AM BdST Updated: 03 May 2020 02:27 AM BdST
The police have seized as many as 24 vehicles carrying more than 500 readymade garment workers who attempted to leave Gaibandha to rejoin factories in Dhaka in defiance of coronavirus lockdown rules.
They thwarted the exodus and sent the workers back home after conducting several drives in Gaibandha’s Sadullapur and Sundarganj Upazila in the dark hours of Friday, said Traffic Inspector (TI admin) Nur Alam Siddique.
The police intercepted six buses, carrying over 350 workers from Rangpur’s Pirgachha and Gaibandha’s Sundarganj Upazila, after conducting a drive at Naldanga Ghaghat Bridge in Sadullapur, said local police station chief OC Masud Rana.
Bablu Mia who left Rangpur’s Chaudhurani to rejoin his Sreepur factory said he had been told to report back to work on Saturday. The factory could sack him if he failed to join.
“What will I eat if I lose my job,” asked Nur Mohammad, a resident of Rangpur’s Hasanganj who works at an apparel factory in Savar.
The factories will not pay wages and allowances of the workers if they failed to resume work, said Sohagi Begum, a resident of Bamandanga who works at a Gazipur factory.
A leader of Gaibandha transport workers’ association also expressed concerns over the plight of stranded transport workers due to the coronavirus lockdown.
