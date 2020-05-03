In Bangladesh, COVID-19 infection rate highest among the youth at 26pc: IEDCR
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 May 2020 12:10 AM BdST Updated: 03 May 2020 12:10 AM BdST
The bulk of the coronavirus infections afflicting the population in Bangladesh is youths, according to data released by the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR.
Nearly two months since the first case of COVID-19 was found in Bangladesh, IEDCR revealed that 26 percent of the infected are between 21 and 30 years old.
Experts believe this 'alarming' rate of infection among the age group is largely due to their inclination towards defying stay-at-home rules designed to contain the spread of the disease.
"Anybody can be infected by the virus. But the highest cases of infection occuring between certain age brackets may be down to their tendency of going out, be it for professional reasons or something else. So the rate of infection among youths is high," Mushtuq Husain, a former chief scientific officer at IEDCR told bdnews24.com.
"...they are unexpectedly falling sick while some of them are dying."
Prof Shahnila pointed out that further analysis of the data would provide a more concrete understanding of the susceptibility of different age groups to the COVID-19 infection.
bdnews24.com phone calls to other IEDCR officials, including the Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora, to dive deeper into the matter went unanswered.
According to IEDCR data, three percent of the infected are children below 10 yearsm while eight percent are aged between 11 and 20.
Among the fatalities, 60 percent are elderly, aged above 60, while 27 percent are 51 to 60 years old, 19 percent are aged 41-50 and seven percent 31 to 40 years old.
Youths between 21 and 30 years, the age group with the highest rate of infection, make up three percent of the dead while two percent are children under 10 years. No deaths have been recorded in 11-20 age group.
The tally of infections jumped to 8,790 with 552 additional cases confirmed on Saturday as five more deaths in the 24 hours to 8am took the body count in Bangladesh to 175.
Among the infected, 68 percent are males while they comprise 73 percent of the dead.
