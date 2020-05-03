Government says workers must show factory ID to enter Dhaka during lockdown
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 May 2020 01:32 AM BdST Updated: 03 May 2020 01:32 AM BdST
Workers must show their factory ID cards to authorities to enter Dhaka and rejoin work, the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments or DIFE has said.
DIFE Inspector General Shibnath Roy issued the directive on Saturday in an attempt to keep a tight leash on the situation to curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease.
“If a worker arrives in Dhaka for job in factories, he or she must carry factory ID card and show it to respective authorities. Otherwise they will be denied permission to enter Dhaka through docks and other accesses,” read a DIFE media release.
Additionally, DIFE discouraged workers to travel to Dhaka from outside or faraway places until further instructions.
Following the government announcement over the reopening of garment factories amid the shutdown due to coronavirus outbreak, tens of thousands of clothing factory workers began dashing back to the capital.
But labour leaders, who have criticised the government’s decision saying that it contradicts the efforts to limit the spread of the disease, argued DIFE's new directive will only encourage the workers to return to Dhaka.
