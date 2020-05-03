Home > Bangladesh

Fire breaks out at Humayun Ahmed's Dhanmondi residence 'Dakhin Hawa'

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 May 2020 12:01 PM BdST Updated: 03 May 2020 12:01 PM BdST

Firemen have tamed a fire at ‘Dakhin Hawa’, the residence of pre-eminent author late Humayun Ahmed in Dhaka's Dhanmondi.

Residents of the six-storey building rushed to the roof after the fire broke out on the second floor around 8:30 am on Sunday, according to Humayun's widow, actress Meher Afroz Shaon, who lives on the fifth floor.

“We could not go down because the staircase was filled with smoke. We received assistance from the fire service after calling 999. Later, firemen arrived and brought the fire under control. We are safe now.”

The fire was sparked by an electrical short-circuit, according to Duty Officer Lima Khanom of the Fire Service's Control Room. But the flames died down before the firefighters reached the scene, she added.

The fire service official could not give an immediate estimate of the extent of the damage caused by the fire.

