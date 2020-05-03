Bangladesh road crashes kill 211 in a month of lockdown
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 May 2020 08:28 PM BdST Updated: 03 May 2020 08:28 PM BdST
Bangladesh has lost over 200 lives to road accidents in a month of lockdown even as the public transport system has remained shut over the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Passenger Welfare Association.
The death toll is higher than COVID-19 fatalities, which stood at 177 on Sunday.
In April, 211 people died while 227 others were injured in 201 road accidents, according to data compiled by the Passenger Welfare Association from media reports.
Fourteen people died and five others were injured in 13 road accidents on Apr 23, the worst day of crashes during the lockdown that started on Mar 26.
The lowest number of casualties was reported on Apr 9 when one person was killed in an accident.
With the public transport system shut, trucks and covered vans were involved with around half of the road crashes, motorcycles 63, battery-run rickshaws 29, locally made passenger carriers 28, autorickshaws 22, 17 cars and one bus.
Out of the deaths, 50 were drivers, 20 transport workers and 64 pedestrians. They include 12 students, three teachers, one political activist, two members of the law enforcement and a journalist.
Eight others died in eight boat accidents in April. Two others were injured while another two went missing after the accidents, according to the association.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh charters plane to fly back its citizens from UK
- Bangladesh confirms 665 new COVID-19 cases in biggest single-day spike
- Bangladesh set to release another 385 inmates early to combat virus risks
- Fire breaks out at Humayun Ahmed's Dhanmondi residence 'Dakhin Hawa'
- Dozens of Rohingyas from stranded boat land in southern Bangladesh: official
- Missing photojournalist Kajol found on Benapole border
- 13 die with COVID-19 symptoms in ‘locked down’ Geneva Camp
- Bangladesh begins releasing 3,000 inmates from crammed prisons amid coronavirus crisis
- Police thwart over 500 RMG workers from sneaking out of Gaibandha on 24 buses amid lockdown
- Government says workers must show factory ID to enter Dhaka during lockdown
Most Read
- The Economist sees Bangladesh as 9th strongest among emerging economies in coronavirus peril
- Bangladesh confirms 665 new COVID-19 cases in biggest single-day spike
- Bangladesh plans to extend virus shutdown to May 15 as cases soar
- Missing photojournalist Kajol found on Benapole border
- Dozens of Rohingyas from stranded boat land in southern Bangladesh: official
- CAAB says Bangladesh halted no China flights as it tackled the situation well
- Reformist Jamaat-e-Islami leaders launch new political party
- 13 die with COVID-19 symptoms in ‘locked down’ Geneva Camp
- How remdesivir, new hope for COVID-19 patients, was resurrected
- 100 Korean businesses want to move from Myanmar to Bangladesh: BEZA