Bangladesh road crashes kill 211 in a month of lockdown

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 May 2020 08:28 PM BdST Updated: 03 May 2020 08:28 PM BdST

Bangladesh has lost over 200 lives to road accidents in a month of lockdown even as the public transport system has remained shut over the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Passenger Welfare Association.

The death toll is higher than COVID-19 fatalities, which stood at 177 on Sunday.

In April, 211 people died while 227 others were injured in 201 road accidents, according to data compiled by the Passenger Welfare Association from media reports.

Fourteen people died and five others were injured in 13 road accidents on Apr 23, the worst day of crashes during the lockdown that started on Mar 26.

The lowest number of casualties was reported on Apr 9 when one person was killed in an accident.

With the public transport system shut, trucks and covered vans were involved with around half of the road crashes, motorcycles 63, battery-run rickshaws 29, locally made passenger carriers 28, autorickshaws 22, 17 cars and one bus.

Out of the deaths, 50 were drivers, 20 transport workers and 64 pedestrians. They include 12 students, three teachers, one political activist, two members of the law enforcement and a journalist.

Eight others died in eight boat accidents in April. Two others were injured while another two went missing after the accidents, according to the association.

