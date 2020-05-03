Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh confirms 665 new COVID-19 cases in biggest single-day spike

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 May 2020 02:55 PM BdST Updated: 03 May 2020 03:26 PM BdST

Bangladesh has registered two more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the 24 hours to 8am Sunday, taking the body count to 177.

The tally of COVID-19 infections spiralled to 9,455 in the same period after another 665 people tested positive from 5,368 samples in the biggest single-day spike so far, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said on Sunday.

Both the latest fatalities were recorded outside Dhaka, in Rangpur and Narayanganj, according to government data. One of the dead was a child, while the other was over 60.

Nasima also revealed that the health authority's Clinical Management Committee has set out new criteria to determine a successful recovery from COVID-19.

Based on the guidelines, the number of recovered patients in the country has been revised up to 1,063. The health directorate had previously put the tally of recoveries at 177.

As many as 5,368 samples were tested in 31 authorised private and government-run laboratories across the country in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 81,434, said Nasima.

Globally, over 3.44 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 243,922 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Bangladeshis to return from UK

Record spike in COVID-19 cases

385 prisoners set for early release

Fire erupts at ‘Dakhin Hawa’

Rohingya refugees who were rescued by Bangladesh Coast Guard, sit on the shore in Teknaf, subdistrict of Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh April 15, 2020. Picture taken April 15, 2020. Abdul Aziz/Handout via REUTERS

Stranded Rohingyas land on Bangladesh coast

Missing photojournalist found in Benapole

13 with symptoms die in Geneva Camp

Police stop exodus from Gaibandha

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.