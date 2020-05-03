Bangladesh begins releasing 3,000 inmates from crammed prisons amid coronavirus crisis
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 May 2020 03:26 AM BdST Updated: 03 May 2020 03:26 AM BdST
The government has started releasing around 3,000 inmates by commuting their jail terms to ease pressure amid deep-running fears of a coronavirus outbreak in crowded prisons.
The home ministry said it is considering the release of as many as 2,884 prisoners by pardoning the rest of their sentence terms in accordance with Section 401(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code.
Naogaon jail authorities freed 11 prisoners on Saturday, according to bdnews24.com’s Naogaon correspondent.
The authorities have taken a decision to free the prisoners whose sentence term is going to end soon, Naogaon Jailor Shah Alam said.
Most of those freed on the first day had been convicted by mobile courts, he added.
The authorities freed a total of 170 prisoners in the first phase on Saturday as part of the plan to release 3,000 inmates, Abrar Hossain, additional inspector general of prisons, told bdnews24.com.
The 68 prisons in Bangladesh have more than 90,000 inmates, which is several times their capacity.
