Dead journalist Khokon’s wife, son test positive for coronavirus
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 02 May 2020 05:41 PM BdST Updated: 02 May 2020 05:58 PM BdST
The wife and son of journalist Homayuan Kabir Khokon, who died from the coronavirus infection, have tested positive for COVID-19.
They were subsequently admitted to the isolation unit of Regent Hospital in Dhaka’s Uttara, Tarique Shibli, the hospital's spokesman, told bdnews24.com.
Khokon, the city editor and chief reporter of The Daily Shomoyer Alo, died within an hour of his admittance to Regent Hospital with complaints of respiratory distress and headache on Apr 28. His samples returned positive results for the coronavirus next day and his family were advised by doctors to isolate at home.
“The samples of Khokon’s wife and son were collected shortly after his death and the results came back positive on Friday," said Shibli.
After Bangladesh loses first journalist to COVID-19, son says ‘it’s like a bad dream’
“They were immediately taken to the hospital but are in stable condition right now under oxygen therapy,” he added.
Khokon’s younger daughter, however, didn’t show any symptoms of the virus and is staying with relatives. His elder daughter is quarantined at home.
Khokon's son Ashraful Abir, who tested positive for the virus, is a student of North South University in Dhaka.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh records 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 552 new cases
- Teknaf doctor tests positive for COVID-19, house locked down
- Another Bangladesh policeman dies from coronavirus
- How Rangamati remained unscathed by COVID-19
- Lax lockdown fails to contain coronavirus spread in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh banker breaks quarantine orders to marry, penalised
- Residential building catches fire in Dhaka’s Segunbagicha
- Shahiduzzaman is first Bangladesh MP to catch COVID-19
- Entomologists collect samples of insects that triggered panic in Teknaf
- Special flight brings back 164 stranded Bangladeshis from India
Most Read
- Lax lockdown fails to contain coronavirus spread in Bangladesh
- Shahiduzzaman is first Bangladesh MP to catch COVID-19
- India extends nationwide lockdown, to allow relaxations in lower-risk zones
- Bangladesh plans to extend virus shutdown to May 15 as cases soar
- KCNA reports N Korea leader Kim Jong Un resuming public activity
- 100 Korean businesses want to move from Myanmar to Bangladesh: BEZA
- Bangladesh banker breaks quarantine orders to marry, penalised
- A life-or-death battle: 4 days of kidney failure but no dialysis
- Potential UK COVID-19 vaccine producer eyes making a million doses a month
- Entomologists collect samples of insects that triggered panic in Teknaf