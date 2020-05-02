Dead journalist Khokon’s wife, son test positive for coronavirus

They were subsequently admitted to the isolation unit of Regent Hospital in Dhaka’s Uttara, Tarique Shibli, the hospital's spokesman, told bdnews24.com.

Khokon, the city editor and chief reporter of The Daily Shomoyer Alo, died within an hour of his admittance to Regent Hospital with complaints of respiratory distress and headache on Apr 28. His samples returned positive results for the coronavirus next day and his family were advised by doctors to isolate at home.

“The samples of Khokon’s wife and son were collected shortly after his death and the results came back positive on Friday," said Shibli.

After Bangladesh loses first journalist to COVID-19, son says ‘it’s like a bad dream’

“They were immediately taken to the hospital but are in stable condition right now under oxygen therapy,” he added.

Khokon’s younger daughter, however, didn’t show any symptoms of the virus and is staying with relatives. His elder daughter is quarantined at home.

Khokon's son Ashraful Abir, who tested positive for the virus, is a student of North South University in Dhaka.