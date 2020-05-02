Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh plans to extend virus shutdown to May 15 as cases soar

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 May 2020 04:04 PM BdST Updated: 02 May 2020 04:04 PM BdST

Bangladesh plans to extend the nationwide shutdown of offices and workplaces by 10 days from May 15 amid a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.

The extension will be announced after the plans are formally approved by the prime minister, a senior official of the public administration ministry told bdnews24.com.

"The lockdown will be extended to May 15. A notice on the matter will be issued once the prime minister approves the proposal," the official said.

 

More to follow

 

