Another Bangladesh policeman dies from coronavirus

Published: 02 May 2020 01:02 PM BdST Updated: 02 May 2020 01:08 PM BdST

Bangladesh has recorded the death of yet another member of the police force, bringing the body count in the law-enforcement agency to five.

Sultanul Arefin, 44, died at Rajarbagh Police Lines Hospital in the early hours of Saturday, the Police Headquarters said in a statement.

He was working as a sub-inspector in the Public Order Management West Division of police.

Arefin, a native of Jamalpur, is survived by his wife and three children.

His body has been sent to his village home where his funeral prayers will be held in the presence of senior local law-enforcement personnel.

He will later be buried in his family graveyard, according to the police.

Bangladesh is battling a worsening coronavirus outbreak which has infected over 8,000 people and killed 170 so far.

As many as 677 police officers have been infected by the coronavirus, including 328 in Dhaka alone. 

