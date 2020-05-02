Another Bangladesh policeman dies from coronavirus
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 May 2020 01:02 PM BdST Updated: 02 May 2020 01:08 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded the death of yet another member of the police force, bringing the body count in the law-enforcement agency to five.
Sultanul Arefin, 44, died at Rajarbagh Police Lines Hospital in the early hours of Saturday, the Police Headquarters said in a statement.
He was working as a sub-inspector in the Public Order Management West Division of police.
His body has been sent to his village home where his funeral prayers will be held in the presence of senior local law-enforcement personnel.
He will later be buried in his family graveyard, according to the police.
Bangladesh is battling a worsening coronavirus outbreak which has infected over 8,000 people and killed 170 so far.
As many as 677 police officers have been infected by the coronavirus, including 328 in Dhaka alone.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Lax lockdown fails to contain coronavirus spread in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh banker breaks quarantine orders to marry, penalised
- Residential building catches fire in Dhaka’s Segunbagicha
- Shahiduzzaman is first Bangladesh MP to catch COVID-19
- Entomologists collect samples of insects that triggered panic in Teknaf
- Special flight brings back 164 stranded Bangladeshis from India
- Bangladesh fails to fill Hajj quota amid virus crisis
- Bangladesh virus death toll hits 170, cases top 8,000
- Another policeman dies from coronavirus in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh marks a May Day like no other as coronavirus bites
Most Read
- Shahiduzzaman is first Bangladesh MP to catch COVID-19
- India extends nationwide lockdown, to allow relaxations in lower-risk zones
- Lax lockdown fails to contain coronavirus spread in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh virus death toll hits 170, cases top 8,000
- Bangladesh fails to fill Hajj quota amid virus crisis
- 100 Korean businesses want to move from Myanmar to Bangladesh: BEZA
- Bangladesh banker breaks quarantine orders to marry, penalised
- KCNA reports N Korea leader Kim Jong Un resuming public activity
- A life-or-death battle: 4 days of kidney failure but no dialysis
- Potential UK COVID-19 vaccine producer eyes making a million doses a month