Special flight brings back 164 stranded Bangladeshis from India
Published: 01 May 2020
Another 164 stranded Bangladeshis have been repatriated from India amid the coronavirus lockdown.
A chartered flight of US-Bangla Airlines carrying 160 adults and four infants arrived in Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport from Chennai on Friday, the airport's Director AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan told bdnews24.com.
More than 1,000 Bangladeshis have returned home from different parts of India on four US-Bangla flights so far.
Hundreds of Bangladeshis also flew back from Saudi Arabia, Bangkok, Turkey and Maldives on other flights on Friday.
