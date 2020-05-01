Special flight brings back 164 stranded Bangladeshis from India

A chartered flight of US-Bangla Airlines carrying 160 adults and four infants arrived in Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport from Chennai on Friday, the airport's Director AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan told bdnews24.com.

More than 1,000 Bangladeshis have returned home from different parts of India on four US-Bangla flights so far.

Hundreds of Bangladeshis also flew back from Saudi Arabia, Bangkok, Turkey and Maldives on other flights on Friday.