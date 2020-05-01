Home > Bangladesh

Shahiduzzaman is first Bangladesh MP to catch COVID-19

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 May 2020 10:55 PM BdST Updated: 01 May 2020 10:55 PM BdST

Md Shahiduzzaman Sarker, the MP from Naogaon-2, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus making him the first known lawmaker in Bangladesh to have contracted the disease.  

Awami League Whip Md Atiur Rahman Atik told bdnews24.com that the report of the coronavirus test on Shahiduzzaman came back positive on Friday.

The chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on power, energy and mineral resources ministry, Shahiduzzman,was staying in his NAM Bhaban flat, another MP of the ruling party said.

“He has isolated himself in the flat following doctor’s advice,” the MP, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

Shahiduzzaman had fever, but no coughs or other symptoms, the MP said.

The 65-year-old Naogaon MP and former whip also has diabetes.

