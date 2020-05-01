Residential building catches fire in Dhaka’s Segunbagicha
Published: 01 May 2020 11:16 PM BdST Updated: 01 May 2020 11:16 PM BdST
A residential building in Dhaka’s Sehunbagicha has caught fire.
The fire erupted on the third floor of a 14-storey building next to the Department of Narcotics Control around 10pm on Friday.
Two units of firefighters doused the flames within half an hour, said Kamrul Hasan, an official at the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room.
Ramna Police Station OC Monirul Islam said they did not know what caused the fire and the damage it has done.
No casualties have been reported.
