Hospitals asked to report suspected COVID-19 patients to DGHS control room
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 May 2020 04:40 AM BdST Updated: 01 May 2020 04:40 AM BdST
The government has asked the hospitals to report suspected COVID-19 patients or those who have possibly died from the disease.
The DGHS has provided four hotline numbers to report the cases. They are: 01313-791130, 01313-791138, 01313-791139 and 01313-791140.
The control room will make arrangements for the patients’ hospitalisation or treatment upon getting the reports, the directorate said.
The DGHS directive followed reported negligence in treatment of suspected, or even patients who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease.
