Hospitals asked to report suspected COVID-19 patients to DGHS control room

Nasima Sultana, additional director general of the Directorate General of Health Services or DGHS, issued the directive on Thursday.

The DGHS has provided four hotline numbers to report the cases. They are: 01313-791130, 01313-791138, 01313-791139 and 01313-791140.

The control room will make arrangements for the patients’ hospitalisation or treatment upon getting the reports, the directorate said.

The DGHS directive followed reported negligence in treatment of suspected, or even patients who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease.