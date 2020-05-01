Home > Bangladesh

Govt suspends three more public representatives for ‘aid embezzlement’

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 May 2020 04:08 AM BdST Updated: 01 May 2020 04:08 AM BdST

The government has suspended three more public representatives on charges of irregularities in aid distribution during the coronavirus shutdown.

The Local Government Division issued separate orders suspending a municipal councillor, a union council chairman and a member on Thursday.

A total of 42 public representatives including 17 union council chairmen, 23 members, a district council member and a municipal councillor have so far been suspended for the alleged foul play with aid.

The newly suspended public representatives are Rajshahi Charghat municipality ward-6 Councillor Raju Ahmed, Bhola’s Monpura union Chairman Md Amanat Ullah Alamgir, and Nazmin Akhter Lovely, a member of Mymensingh’s Muktagacha union.

The Local Government Division also asked them to explain within 10 days why they should not be removed permanently.

