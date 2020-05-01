Entomologists collect samples of insects that triggered panic in Teknaf

The team, led by Cox’s Bazar Department of Agricultural Expansion or DAE Deputy Director Abul Kashem, which included two officials of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation’s Bangladesh unit, travelled to the house of Sohel Sikder in Lombori village, where the insects were found.

A team of entomologists from Dhaka are scheduled to visit the place on Saturday to examine the plants, said DAE deputy director.

Several days ago, hundreds of these insects swarmed and devoured the leaves of plants on Sohel Sikder’s land, sparking fears that the bugs might be locusts which eat their own body weight in food every day.

The specialist team closely examined the leftover plant leaves and collected samples there, said DAE official Kashem, who had earlier referred to the expert opinions of two scientists from Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute which stated that the insects could be a type of grasshopper, not locusts.

However, he mentioned that experts would confirm if these insects belong to the locust family. “There’s nothing to be afraid of. The insects can be killed by spraying insecticides,” he said in an attempt to allay concerns.

Officials at the Cox’s Bazar DAE found that the insects attacked some trees in village Lombori in Teknaf some days ago, Kashem said no insect was left alive after insecticides were sprayed on Thursday after the initial infestation.

Farmer Sohel Sikder noticed swarms of these insects on his land on Apr 18. Some trees were left without leaves while some leaves appeared to have been scorched.