Bangladesh marks a May Day like no other as coronavirus bites

As Bangladeshis look to overcome the unprecedented impacts of the coronavirus on public life and livelihoods, the theme of this year's International Workers' Day is a call to unite workers and entrepreneurs to create a prosperous Bangladesh.

In his message to citizens, President Md Abdul Hamid urged everyone to confront the crisis with endurance and courage .

“The government has taken measures, including relief work to help the people during the present crisis. Aside from the government, I urge the factory owners to come forward in helping the workers,” said Hamid.

Workers are the driving force behind the growth and development of the country, the president noted, highlighting their role in helping Bangladesh achieve its Sustainable Development Goals through increased productivity. The head of state also pointed to the government’s initiatives to ensure a safer and more hygienic workplace for them.

Hamid also urged citizens to adhere to the practice of social distancing to prevent a further outbreak.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also expressed solidarity with all workers in Bangladesh and around the world on May Day.

“Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman always fought to realise the rights of the oppressed, the working class,” said the prime minister.

‘The world is very polarised today with one half made up of the oppressors and other by the oppressed. I support the oppressed,’ Hasina said, quoting her father Sheikh Mujib.

The premier highlighted the government’s initiatives to help workers in the country, including the Tk 50 billion incentive package to fight the economic impact of the novel coronavirus.

“Workers have already begun to reap the benefits of our development programmes. The Awami League government is determined to incorporate proper technology for the workers’ welfare.”

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has scaled down their programmes this year to commemorate the day in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Bangladesh has registered 168 deaths and 7,667 cases of the coronavirus since the first cases were reported on Mar 8.

The government has enforced a nationwide shutdown of schools, offices and public transport to slow down the spread of the virus. But some factories and workplaces are gradually reopening in accordance with health and social distancing directives as the country strives to regain some normalcy.

State Minister for Labour and Employment Mannujan Sufian urged workers unions to refrain from arranging any mass gathering as part of their programmes.

“The government is working hard to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. Protection and health safety is their priority rather than any formal programme,” she said.

On this day in 1886, police opened fire on a demonstration, killing 10 workers in the US city of Chicago near Hay Market, who were demanding an eight-hour working day instead 12 hours.

At the height of agitation, the authorities had to accept the workers' demand and the eight-hour day has been introduced universally since.

On July 14, 1889 in Paris, an international workers' rally declared May 1 as the International Workers Solidarity Day in recognition of the Chicago workers' sacrifice and achievement and since 1890, the day has been observed globally as the International Workers Solidarity Day.

Earlier, the government had scaled down other celebrations, including the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Independence Day and the Bengali New Year under the present circumstances.

Nearly half of the global workforce, that is 1.6 billion workers in the informal economy face the immediate danger of losing their livelihoods as working hours continue to decline sharply due to the COVID19 outbreak, said the International Labour Organisation.