Bangladesh in Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year

Bangladeshi photographers have smashed the competition clinching a number of accolades, including the title, in Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2020. After the UK-based Food Awards Company launched the honours in 2011, almost 60,000 images have been submitted from 77 countries. For the 2020 contest, there were nearly 9000 entries from over 70 countries.
After Exodus: Myanmar Rohingya refugee children wait in a queue to collect food a refugee camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar. According to the UNHCR more than 742,000 Rohingya refugees fled from Myanmar, most trying to cross the border and reach Bangladesh. Category: Politics of Food and Overall Winner – KM Asad.
Making Together: Muslims prepare a feast before the Friday prayer in a field close to the congregation ground during the first day of the three-day long Muslim Congregation, Biswa Ijtema, at Tongi near Dhaka, Bangladesh. Category: Food for Celebration (First) – KM Asad
Hilsa: A huge amount of hilsa arrives at Fisheryghat in Chittagong, Bangladesh. Chittagong fishmarket is the largest wholesale market of hilsa in Bangladesh. Locally known as ilish, the fish has been designated as the national fish of Bangladesh. Hilsa, always a special delicacy in a Bengali household is prepared in many different ways. Category: On the Phone – Azim Khan Ronnie
Fasting Celebrating: Devotees attend prayer with burning incense and light oil lamps before breaking their fast during a religious festival called Rakher Upobash in Narayanganj, Bangladesh. Bengali people of the Hindu faith in Bangladesh sit in prayer celebrating the 18th century Hindu Saint Baba Lokenath with a 'Rakher Upobas' prayer and fast day. Every year thousands of Hindu devotees gather in front of Shri Shri Lokenath Brahmachari Ashram temple. Category: Food for Celebration (Second) – Azim Khan Ronnie
Picking Red Chilies: Countless chilli peppers surround labourers in the Bogura district in the north of Bangladesh. More than 2,000 people work in almost 100 chilli farms in Bogura in Bangladesh to supply local spice companies with chillies for use in their recipes. Chilli peppers are a major part of the Bengali cuisine popular in Bangladesh. Category: Food in the Field (Third) – Azim Khan Ronnie
Protecting Gold in the Field: Rice production in Bangladesh is a crucial part of the national economy. The dominant food crop of Bangladesh is rice. Farmers work very hard to cultivate rice which is like gold to them. In this photo, a farmer was working very hard to protect the rice with heavy weighted covers during harvest. Category: Food in the Field (Highly Commended) – Kazi Mushfiq Hossain
The Golden Paddy Hills: The golden paddy field under zoom cultivation on the top of the hills at Bandarban, one of the hill districts located in the South-eastern part of Bangladesh, about 80 kilometres from Chattogram. Beside Keokaradong, the highest mountain peak in Bangladesh, about 4500 meter high, its hills, waterfalls, River Sangu, Lakes and the tribal culture, have made Bandarban one of the most exotic tourist attractions in Bangladesh. Category: Food in the Field (Highly Commended) - M Yousuf Tushar.
Prolonged Protein: Dry fish supplies a large portion of necessary protein when normal fish is not available. Both the old lady and the grandchild at her lap are surrounded protein but these fish are not for them. This photo was taken at "ShutkiPalli" at the bank of Karnaphuli, Chattogram, Bangladesh. Category: Food in the Field (Highly Commended) -Shahriar Farzana
A Man Bringing Cows for Sale: A man transports cows to market in a popular and traditional vehicle known as a Nosimon in Kushtia district, Bangladesh. Behind another Nosimon vehicle carries passengers. Category: Winterbotham Darby Food for Sale (Third) – Shafayet Hossain Apollo
Trade: This photo was taken at "Fishery Ghat", Chattogram District of Bangladesh. When fishing trawlers come back from sea, the very first trade starts at Fishery Ghat so this place is the biggest amongst all wholesale sea fish trading centres in Bangladesh. Category: Winterbotham Darby Food for Sale (Highly Commended) – Shahriar Farzana
Stone Worker: A lady stone worker is busy feeding her children lunch in Bholaganj Stone Quarry of Sylhet District in Bangladesh. Many impoverished workers like her have to not only fit in their daily meals in between work but to rear their children whilst earning a wage. Category: World Food Programme Food for Life (Second) – ANM Zia
Food in Time of Crisis: Displaced Rohingya refugee children having food under a makeshift tent at Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh. More than 800,000 Rohingya refugees fled to Bangladesh after the Myanmar Army attacked them, burnt their houses and killed many of them. There was a huge food crisis for the refugees especially for the children. Category: World Food Programme Food for Life (Third) – Abir Abdullah
Fishing Festival: Annual fishing festival held in Bangladesh every year in many villages. Local people are catching lots of different types of fish in ponds, lakes etc. Category: World Food Programme Food for Life (Highly Commended) – Azim Khan Ronnie
Luncheon: Orphans taking lunch in their kitchen at Kagatia Madrasha, Chattogram, Bangladesh. Category: World Food Programme Food for Life (Highly Commended) – Shoeb Faruquee
Wedding Feast: The newlywed couple along with their cousins cut a roasted goat during their dinner. This is special food for the couple during the reception of their wedding ceremony in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Category: Champagne Taittinger Wedding Food Photographer (Highly Commended) – Abir Abdullah
Street Food Stall: Two vendors sell traditional Iftar-food in the Ramjan/Ramadan month in the street of Dhaka. Muslim people buy Iftar-food for breaking their Roja in the holy month of Ramjan in a temporary traditional street stall in the Chawk Bazaar. The Iftar-food Chawk Bazaar is an almost one hundred year old tradition in Old Dhaka, Bangladesh. Category: Street Food (Highly Commended) – Shafayet Hossain Apollo
Farmer Brings Jackfruit from his Home by Train: This man is travelling from Gazipur to Mymensingh. He is a farmer by profession and these fruits are all from his garden. The train was fully packed so he is on the rooftop. He was so tired he fell asleep. He is not alone, there are many farmers like him. Though the journey is risky he wanted to see the smile on his family's face when they get the home-grown fruit. Category: Bring Home the Harvest (Highly Commended) – Md Zakirul Mazed Konok
