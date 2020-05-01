Bangladesh in Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year

Farmer Brings Jackfruit from his Home by Train: This man is travelling from Gazipur to Mymensingh. He is a farmer by profession and these fruits are all from his garden. The train was fully packed so he is on the rooftop. He was so tired he fell asleep. He is not alone, there are many farmers like him. Though the journey is risky he wanted to see the smile on his family's face when they get the home-grown fruit. Category: Bring Home the Harvest (Highly Commended) – Md Zakirul Mazed Konok