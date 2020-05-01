Bangladesh virus death toll hits 170, cases top 8,000
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 May 2020 02:53 PM BdST Updated: 01 May 2020 02:55 PM BdST
The death toll from the novel coronavirus has climbed to 170 in Bangladesh after two more fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8am Friday.
The tally of infections crossed 8,000 in the same period with 571 more people testing positive for COVID-19 from 5,573 samples, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said on Friday.
Another 14 infected patients were discharged from hospitals during that period, bringing the total number of recoveries to 174 so far.
Globally, over 3.25 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 233,438 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
