Bangladesh banker breaks quarantine orders to marry, penalised

A mobile court handed him the penalty at Kadhurkhil Union in Boalkhali Upazila on Friday afternoon.

The person, an EXIM Bank senior officer in Dhaka, is a native of Kadhurkhil union. He was instructed to remain in quarantine by the chairman of local Union Parishad after returning to his village on Apr 27.

“Ignoring the instruction, he travelled to Karaldenga Union with some people to get married and brought the bride back home,” Mozammel Haque, the assistant commissioner (land) in charge of the mobile court, told bdnews24.com.

On hearing of the incident from locals, Mozammel went to the banker’s home along with several members of the army and police.

“On arrival at Chattogram showing blatant disregard to the lockdown rules, the bank official claimed he was a ‘responsible’ citizen and got into an argument with the mobile court personnel. Later, he was handed a fine of Tk 15,000 and instructed to remain in quarantine with his wife for 14 days,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner Mozammel said he received information that the banker had travelled back and forth from Dhaka to Chattogram three times on ambulance and other cargo transports over the last one month.