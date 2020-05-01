Another policeman dies from coronavirus in Bangladesh

Nazir Uddin, 55, passed away at Rajarbagh Police Lines Hospital at 8am on Friday.

He was working as a sub-inspector of the Special Branch (SB) of police.

Nazir was hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19 on Apr 25, SB's Additional IGP Mir Shahidul Islam told bdnews24.com.

“He had other health issues as well and was admitted to the ICU immediately.”

Nazir joined the police force in 1983. He is a native of Pabna and lived in Dhaka’s Rupganj. He is survived by two children.

“An official spoke to Nazir on Thursday night. He was in stable condition at that time but his health deteriorated rapidly in the space of two hours in the morning,” said Shahidul.

Nazir's body is being taken to his village home after a funeral prayer at Rajarbagh on Friday morning, according to the police headquarters. He will be buried there in the presence of other officers.

As many as 475 policemen -- 263 in Dhaka alone -- have been infected with the virus so far, according to the home ministry.