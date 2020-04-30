Gazipur Mayor Zahangir backtracks on mosque reopening decision
Gazipur Mayor Zahangir Alam has rowed back on his decision to reopen mosques amid government-imposed curbs over the coronavirus outbreak.
In a video posted on Facebook on Wednesday, he urged the citizens to follow the religious affairs ministry’s instructions limiting the presence of worshippers even during Ramadan.
“Please offer prayers at home,” he said and noted that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had made the appeal herself
Religious Affairs Secretary Md Nurul Islam said they did not bring any changes to the instructions curbing prayers at mosques.
“No one can act beyond government instructions. I’ve talked to the mayor about it. He said he would withdraw his announcement,” Nurul said.
Gazipur, an industrial hub, is one of the mostly affected districts with 320 confirmed coronavirus cases, just after Dhaka and Narayanganj.
The reopening of readymade garment factories has also raised concerns over a larger outbreak in Gazipur.
But Zahangir, who won the election in 2018 on the ruling Awami League’s ticket, said on Tuesday that “only a few areas in the metropolis have coronavirus patients.”
The city corporation would be cooperative if the Muslim worshippers of the areas with no coronavirus patient want to offer Juma and Taraweeh prayers at mosques, he said.
On Wednesday, he corrected his statement, saying it could not be confirmed which area has how many patients.
The government has decided not to allow more than 12 people at mosques for Ramadan evening prayers this year as the coronavirus outbreak continues to escalate. The 12 will include senior clerics and other mosque officials.
The restrictions on congregational prayers in mosques have remained in force. Five is the most number of people allowed to pray in mosques. As many as 10 men can offer Juma prayers on Fridays.
