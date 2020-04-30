Bangladesh to see heavy rains in May
Published: 30 Apr 2020 06:22 PM BdST Updated: 30 Apr 2020 06:22 PM BdST
Bangladesh is likely to experience a spell of heavy showers due to a depression over the Bay of Bengal at the start of May.
The Met Office and the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre has forecasted heavy rains caused by depression at the start of May.
A low-pressure area has formed over the South Andaman Sea and the adjacent areas near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands which could concentrate into a depression, according to the meteorological departments of Bangladesh and India.
If the low turns into a depression between Thursday and Saturday, it could become even more potent in the next 48 hours and accelerate northeast from the Andaman-Nicobar areas, said Md Arifuzzaman Bhuyan, executive engineer of Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre.
In that case, the depression may hover over areas near Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar along the country's south coast by May 3 or 4.
There could be heavy rainfall in Chattogram and Barishal divisions from May 4-7 due to the depression with tidal surge in the coastal areas, the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre said.
Senior Meteorologist Ruhul Quddus, however, brushed aside fears of the depression intensifying into a cyclone and lashing Bangladesh.
"It has not formed into a clear low pressure area yet. But there are fears of a depression forming. Maybe we will know on May 1. Even if it turns into a cyclone, it may veer towards Myanmar. In that case, the situation may not be a cause of much concern for Bangladesh.”
According to the weather forecast for Thursday, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions are likely to experience squally winds and rains accompanied by thunderstorms over the next 24 hours.
