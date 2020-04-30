Bangladesh reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, cases top 7,500

The tally of positive tests surged to 7,667 after 564 new cases were confirmed from 4,965 samples in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said on Thursday.

Among the latest fatalities, three were men and two women. Two were over the age of 60 while the others were aged between 40 and 50.

Another 10 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery, taking the total number of recoveries to 160, according to Nasima.

Globally, over 3.19 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 227,722 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.