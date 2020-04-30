Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, cases top 7,500

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Apr 2020 02:52 PM BdST Updated: 30 Apr 2020 02:53 PM BdST

Bangladesh has registered five more deaths from the coronavirus in the 24 hours to 8am Thursday, bringing the body count to 168.

The tally of positive tests surged to 7,667 after 564 new cases were confirmed from 4,965 samples in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said on Thursday.

Among the latest fatalities, three were men and two women. Two were over the age of 60 while the others were aged between 40 and 50.

Another 10 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery, taking the total number of recoveries to 160, according to Nasima.

Globally, over 3.19 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 227,722 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Five more die from COVID-19

Mugda hospital director made OSD

Flowers for 80-year-old COVID-19 survivor

40 doctors infected at Suhrawardy Hospital

Zahangir backtracks on mosque reopening

‘It’s like a bad dream’

Scores of private cars hit the street in Dhaka’s Motijheel as if it was any other pre-lockdown regular day in the city. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Lockdown can be eased: health minister

Govt recruiting 2,000 doctors, 5,000 nurses

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.