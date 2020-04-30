Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh launching special train services on Friday to transport farm products

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Apr 2020 08:40 PM BdST Updated: 30 Apr 2020 08:46 PM BdST

Bangladesh Railway is launching special parcel services from Friday to transport farm products such as vegetables, perishable goods and other foods amid a nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak.

Three pairs of special parcel trains will transport the goods on Dhaka-Chattogram and Dhaka-Dewanganj routes daily and on Dhaka-Khulna route on Friday, Sunday and Tuesday, the railways ministry said in a media release on Thursday.

Passenger trains will remain suspended. Bangladesh Railway stopped transporting passengers before the lockdown started on Mar 26. It has been extended to May 5.

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan told bdnews24.com on Wednesday they were repairing the tracks and ready to resume services anytime the government decides.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Five more die from COVID-19

Mugda hospital director made OSD

Flowers for 80-year-old COVID-19 survivor

40 doctors infected at Suhrawardy Hospital

Zahangir backtracks on mosque reopening

‘It’s like a bad dream’

Scores of private cars hit the street in Dhaka’s Motijheel as if it was any other pre-lockdown regular day in the city. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Lockdown can be eased: health minister

Govt recruiting 2,000 doctors, 5,000 nurses

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.