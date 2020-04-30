Bangladesh launching special train services on Friday to transport farm products

Three pairs of special parcel trains will transport the goods on Dhaka-Chattogram and Dhaka-Dewanganj routes daily and on Dhaka-Khulna route on Friday, Sunday and Tuesday, the railways ministry said in a media release on Thursday.

Passenger trains will remain suspended. Bangladesh Railway stopped transporting passengers before the lockdown started on Mar 26. It has been extended to May 5.

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan told bdnews24.com on Wednesday they were repairing the tracks and ready to resume services anytime the government decides.