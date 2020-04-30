40 doctors infected with COVID-19 at Shaheed Suhrawardy Hospital, ICU locked down

A total of 57 hospital staff members, including 40 doctors and seven nurses, have been diagnosed with the disease, disrupting medical services of the hospital, Director Dr Uttam Kumar Barua told bdnews24.com on Wednesday.

“They have all been kept in quarantines. Others are being screened,” he said and added that three of those infected are anaesthesiologists. Due to this, the department’s work has been cut down, which affected the other divisions as well.

“Those who have not been infected have kept the gynaecology and surgery departments operational on a limited scale,” Dr Barua said.

Five to six doctors of the paediatrics department have been infected due to which admission in the inpatient department is suspended and will remain that way until the quarantine ends. But admission was being accepted in the outpatient department, he said.

“The ICU was already shut and being used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, and it still is. It will be reopened after being disinfected… in the next week.”

According to Bangladesh Medical Association data, more than 600 health workers, including 300 doctors, have been infected. This is a cause for grave concern for public health specialists as the spread of the disease among doctors can disrupt the health system.