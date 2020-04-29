Rohingya man killed in alleged shootout with police in Cox’s Bazar

The incident took place on Ramu-Naikhongchhari Road in the Rubber Bagan area of Joarianala Union on Wednesday morning, said OC Manas Barua of the district's Detective Branch of Police.

The dead man has been identified as 30-year-old Khorshed Alam.

A team of detectives occupied the Joarianala Rubber Bagan area after being notified about the arrival of a consignment of yaba tablets there, according to OC Barua.

"At one point, about three people on a motorcycle were seen emerging from the direction of Naikhongchhari and the police motioned for them to stop, he said.

“The men did not listen and instead opened fire on the police, forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. At this time, one of the assailants got shot while the rest managed to flee," he added.

Police rushed the wounded man to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

The law enforcers also recovered 30,000 yaba tablets, a gun and a motorbike from the spot, said Barua, adding the body has been sent to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.