PepsiCo, BRAC to provide over 1.4m meals to virus-hit families

BRAC will be the on-ground implementation partner to provide dry rations in close collaboration with the local administration, including law enforcement authorities, PepsiCo and BRAC said in a joint-statement on Wednesday.

“Bangladesh is facing its biggest healthcare challenge. We are partnering with BRAC to provide meals to the communities most affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. We are committed to give our full support to the government of Bangladesh in its fight against the pandemic and will continue to do our best to serve the nation in these challenging times,” said Debasish Deb, country manager of PepsiCo Bangladesh.

Asif Saleh, executive director of BRAC, said: "Millions of daily wage earners and the ultra-poor have been hit hard by the economic aftermath of the pandemic. A recent survey by BRAC reveals 14 percent low-income families do not have food at home. The generous meals support from PepsiCo Bangladesh is a timely and fitting solution for emergency food sustenance."

BRAC has already initiated a cash assistance programme supporting 300,000 families to buy essential food supplies, however the need is far greater, said Saleh.

“PepsiCo’s support will help us to reach more vulnerable people at this critical time. BRAC will continue to prioritise the most vulnerable - the elderly, pregnant or lactating mothers, people with disabilities, women-headed households, people living in ultra-poverty and those who are not receiving support from any other sources.”

The initiative is part of PepsiCo’s #GiveMealsGiveHope global programme