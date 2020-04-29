Health minister says Bangladesh can ease coronavirus lockdown like US, Italy, France
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Apr 2020 09:06 PM BdST Updated: 29 Apr 2020 09:06 PM BdST
Health Minister Zahid Malik has said Bangladesh can loosen the lockdown over coronavirus outbreak since it has been going on for more than a month.
He says factories can resume production on a limited scale by ‘fully adhering’ to physical distancing and other health safety rules to save the economy.
The minister was speaking about the situation while inspecting the temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients at the International Convention City Bashundhara on Wednesday.
“The US, Italy, France and many other European countries have relaxed lockdowns. New Zealand has even returned to ‘normal life’. We will also get normal life back soon if everything goes alright,” Zahid said.
With no vaccine or treatment for COVID-19, the only way to avoid infection is to stay at home or maintain physical distancing, wear mask and wash hands frequently are some of the measures that can be taken personally to prevent the disease.
Governments across the world have imposed strict lockdown measures leaving most of the people housebound.
The countries hit by the pandemic hard early have only recently begun easing the lockdowns that have left a vast number of people jobless.
The extended lockdown is scheduled to end on May 5.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases and the death toll, however, have
continued to surge. The body count stood at 163 while the number of cases roise
past 7,100 on Wednesday morning.
The health minister claimed the government has arranged isolation units in hospitals across Bangladesh for 20,000 COVID-19 patients and would arrange more if necessary.
