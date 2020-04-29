Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 8 more virus deaths, cases top 7,000 after record daily spike

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Apr 2020 02:51 PM BdST Updated: 29 Apr 2020 03:06 PM BdST

Bangladesh has registered eight more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the 24 hours to 8am Wednesday, bringing the body count to 163.

The tally of COVID-19 infections surged to 7,103 after another 641 people in a single-day record jump tested positive in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said on Wednesday.

Another 11 patients recovered from the virus during that period, raising the number of recoveries to 150.

Globally, over 3.11 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 217,212 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

