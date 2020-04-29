Bangladesh reports 8 more virus deaths, cases top 7,000 after record daily spike

The tally of COVID-19 infections surged to 7,103 after another 641 people in a single-day record jump tested positive in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said on Wednesday.

Another 11 patients recovered from the virus during that period, raising the number of recoveries to 150.

Globally, over 3.11 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 217,212 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.